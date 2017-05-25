May 25 National Aluminium Co Ltd

* Says National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has signed an MoU with the ministry of mines

* Says MoUfor setting higher targets in production, productivity, turnover and capex for the FY 2017-18

* Says as per MoU, the target for revenue from operations has been fixed at INR 81 billion (net of excise) which is INR 7 billion more than previous year

* Says MoU set 100% targets for production of both bauxite and alumina i.e. 6.825 mt and 2.1 mt, respectively