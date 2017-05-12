BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 New Delhi Television Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total revenue 1.61 billion rupees versus 1.73 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2q9gbjo) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body