BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 Neuland Laboratories Ltd
* March quarter net profit 85.1 million rupees versus 66.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 1.41 billion rupees versus 1.36 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2r8Jfpi Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body