BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 11 Nilkamal Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 7 rupees per share
* March quarter net profit 322.1 million rupees versus profit 327.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 5.71 billion rupees versus 5.38 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2pn8veh) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body