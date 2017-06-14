UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka cbank holds rates, expects economy to recover in second half
* Fiscal steps, inflows "appear to have" reduced rate pressure
June 14 (Reuters) -
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
* State Bank of India shares up 0.72 percent in pre-open trade, Punjab National Bank up 0.57 percent, Bank of Baroda up 1.21 percent
* RBI on Tuesday said it has identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and will order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat and Devidutta Tripathy)
* Fiscal steps, inflows "appear to have" reduced rate pressure
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, June 26, as markets are closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi. 11:00