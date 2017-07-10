BRIEF-India's NSE says trading glitch due to software problem, not cyber attack

July 10 (Reuters) -

* India's NSE says preliminary assessment of trading glitch indicated a software problem

* NSE says BCP (business continuity plan) mechanism is normally invoked during any disaster, hardware failure, connectivity related issues

* NSE says system was expected to be rectified quickly and shifting BCP site would have taken longer time

* NSE says clarifies that no cyber attack was observed leading to the technical glitch Source text for Eikon: [NSE has received queries as to why trading was not shifted to the BCP site, when the main site faced technical issues in the cash market segment. It is clarified that BCP mechanism is normally invoked during any disaster, hardware failure, connectivity related issues. Preliminary assessment indicated a software problem. Secondly, the system was expected to be rectified quickly and shifting BCP site would have taken longer time. NSE also received queries as to whether today's technical glitch was related to cyber-attack. It is clarified that no such attack was observed leading to the technical glitch.] (Mumbai newsroom)