19 hours ago
BRIEF-India's NSE to continue working on system improvements to avoid recurrence of technical glitch
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
U.S.
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
July 11, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-India's NSE to continue working on system improvements to avoid recurrence of technical glitch

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - India's National Stock Exchange:

* India's NSE says ‍cash segment at NSE opened and functioned normally on Tuesday, without any hitch​

* India's NSE says derivative and currency segments also continued to function normally on Tuesday

* India's NSE says "‍settlements in cash and derivative markets too went through smoothly​"

* India's NSE says will continue to work to improve systems, to avoid any recurrence of such eventualities in future Source text: [Mumbai - 11th July 2017: The Cash segment at NSE opened and functioned normally today, without any hitch. The derivative and currency segments also continued to function normally today. The settlements in the cash and derivative markets too went through smoothly.]

Further company coverage:

