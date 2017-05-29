May 29 NTPC Ltd

* India's NTPC Ltd march quarter PAT 20.79 billion rupees

* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 2.17 rupees per share

* March quarter total revenue 208.87 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter was 27.93 billion rupees last year as per ind-as; total revenue was 187.32 billion rupees

* Says march quarter exceptional item for impairment loss on investment was INR 7.83 billion

* Says march quarter exceptional item for impairment loss on investment was INR 7.83 billion