BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 NTPC Ltd
* India's NTPC Ltd march quarter PAT 20.79 billion rupees
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 2.17 rupees per share
* March quarter total revenue 208.87 billion rupees
* Net profit in march quarter was 27.93 billion rupees last year as per ind-as; total revenue was 187.32 billion rupees
* Says march quarter exceptional item for impairment loss on investment was INR 7.83 billion
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.