July 27 (Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

* June quarter profit 38.85 billion rupees versus profit of 42.33 billion rupees last year

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 43.25 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 199.28 billion rupees versus 187.37 billion rupees last year Source text: (bit.ly/2v1XjoP) Further company coverage: