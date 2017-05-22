May 22 Olympic Cards Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 2 million rupees versus loss 8.4 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income from operations 123.6 million rupees versus 130.9 million rupees year ago

* Says approved to avail loan worth up to 150 million rupees from HDFC Bank, 7.5 million rupees from Neo Growth Pvt Ltd

* Says approved purchase of machinery valuing about 20 million rupees