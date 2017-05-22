BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 22 Olympic Cards Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 2 million rupees versus loss 8.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 123.6 million rupees versus 130.9 million rupees year ago
* Says approved to avail loan worth up to 150 million rupees from HDFC Bank, 7.5 million rupees from Neo Growth Pvt Ltd
* Says approved purchase of machinery valuing about 20 million rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qLwJhC Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.