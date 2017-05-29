BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 India's ONGC
* Exec says have started working on phase 2 of 98/2 basin in east coast
* Exec says we will submit field development plan for phase 2 in next one year
* Exec says talking to strategic investors for divestment in petchem company Opal
* Exec says there has been no official communication from government to ongc regarding merger of state-run oil cos
* Exec says we have held several meetings with other oil companies regarding the merger
* Exec says current domestic gas price is not sustainable for ONGC but will not defer investment
* Exec says have asked government to review gas price formula
* Exec says there will be an additional impact of around 25 billion rupees due to GST Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
