BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
* March quarter net profit 43.40 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 49.91 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 262.34 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 46.42 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 202.98 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2r4xEdi Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016