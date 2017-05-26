May 26 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

* March quarter net profit 43.40 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 49.91 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 262.34 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 46.42 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 202.98 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2r4xEdi Further company coverage: