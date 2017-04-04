US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 4 ONGC Videsh exec says:
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
* India's ONGC Videsh exec says second installment from Venezuela government of $19 million to come soon Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)