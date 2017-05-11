May 11 ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

* ONGC Videsh's director of finance Vivekanand says expects 2017/18 oil production at 14.7 million tonnes

* Vivekanand says expects 50 percent of total 2017/18 production to come from Russia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)