BRIEF-NHPC awards Larsen & Toubro EPC contract worth 2.87 bln rupees
* Says award of EPC contract for development of 50MW solar power project in Tamil Nadu
May 11 ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
* ONGC Videsh's director of finance Vivekanand says expects 2017/18 oil production at 14.7 million tonnes
* Vivekanand says expects 50 percent of total 2017/18 production to come from Russia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
* Says award of EPC contract for development of 50MW solar power project in Tamil Nadu
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------