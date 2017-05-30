BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 India's Orient Refractories Ltd
* March quarter profit 177 million rupees versus 163.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 1.30 billion rupees versus 1.24 billion rupees year ago
* Proposed dividend of 2.50 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2qBw5iW Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.