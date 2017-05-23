US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
May 23 Paytm Payments Bank:
* India's Paytm Payments Bank names five-member board Source text: Paytm announced today that it held a board meeting to formally approve the launch of the Paytm Payments Bank. Former RBI Executive Director PV Bhaskar, Saama Capital Managing Partner and Co-Founder Ash Lilani and former Shriram Group Director GS Sundarajan have joined the five-member board as Independent Directors. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO – Paytm, is non-executive Chairman, and Ms. Renu Satti, CEO - Paytm Payments Bank, is also a director on board of Paytm Payments Bank.
June 23 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened little changed on Friday amid concerns over oil prices, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower, weighed down by Caterpillar.