BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 18 (Reuters) -
* India's Paytm raises $1.4 billion from softbank to expand user base - Bloomberg (Reporting By Mumbai desk)
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)