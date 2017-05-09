BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Persistent Systems Ltd:
* Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million
* March quarter total income 4.45 billion rupees versus 4.02 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2qV23az) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body