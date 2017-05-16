May 16 PI Industries Ltd

* Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share

* March quarter net profit 1.35 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 6.25 billion rupees

* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 915.7 million rupees