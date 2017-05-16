BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 PI Industries Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share
* March quarter net profit 1.35 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 6.25 billion rupees
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 915.7 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2qNo9zA) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body