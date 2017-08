Aug 1 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 3.03 billion rupees versus profit of 2.31 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 23.38 billion rupees versus 18.29 billion rupees last year

* Says loan book increased by 79 pct to INR 286.48 billion as on 30 Jun 2017