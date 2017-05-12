BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 3.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 21 rupees per share
* March quarter consol total income 25.49 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 17.43 billion rupees
* Says approved issue of shares and/or convertible securitites upto amount not exceeding INR 50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body