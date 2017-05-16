BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 Punjab National Bank
* India's PNB exec says expects 10-12 percent credit growth in 2017/18 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manoj Kumar)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body