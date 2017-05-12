BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 PNB Housing Finance Ltd:
* March quarter profit 1.52 billion rupees versus profit 1.03 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 10.76 billion rupees versus 7.85 billion rupees year ago
* Proposed dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qcyLF5) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body