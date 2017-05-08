BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 8 Pokarna Ltd
* Recommended final dividend of 3 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 179 million rupees versus 55.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved 1:5 stock split Source text: bit.ly/2qJzOz1 Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body