BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 Power Finance Corporation Ltd:
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 57.97 billion rupees
* Power Finance Corporation Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 16.67 billion rupees
* Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 12.60 billion rupees; total income was 67.87 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2rcx7Ur) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.