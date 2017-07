July 4 (Reuters) - Power Mech Projects Ltd

* GTA Power Mech Nigeria, 50% JV of co gets order for composite work tender unit-V for Dangote Oil Refining Co, lagos, for $76 million

* JV GTA Power Mech Nigeria got order for composite work tender unit-v for Dangote Oil Refining Company, Nigeria

* Unit Mas Power Mech Arabia gets order for installation works of HRSG, center line for 1800mw ALBA PS5 CCPP, Kingdom of Bahrain Source text - (bit.ly/2tLlc3Y) Further company coverage: