May 24 Praj Industries Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 227.8 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 3.16 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 384.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.52 billion rupees

* Proposed dividend of 1.62 rupees per share