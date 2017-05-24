BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 24 Praj Industries Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 227.8 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income 3.16 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 384.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.52 billion rupees
* Proposed dividend of 1.62 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2rQ88WT) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.