BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 Punjab National Bank
* March quarter net profit 2.62 billion rupees versus net loss of 53.67 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 118.9 billion rupees versus 108.24 billion rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 4.40 billion rupees
* March quarter provisions and contingencies 57.54 billion rupees versus 98.78 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 12.53 percent versus 13.70 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 7.81 percent versus 9.09 percent previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body