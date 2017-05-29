BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 Puravankara Ltd:
* March quarter consol net profit 619.2 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 175 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income from operations was 3.20 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 2.25 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2sdfcfK) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.