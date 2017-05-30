May 30 India's Pvr Ltd

* March quarter consol net loss 500,000 rupees

* March quarter consol total income 5 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees

* Declared dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Says approves seeking members' nod for issue of NCDs up to 5 billion rupees