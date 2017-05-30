BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 India's Pvr Ltd
* March quarter consol net loss 500,000 rupees
* March quarter consol total income 5 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees
* Declared dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Says approves seeking members' nod for issue of NCDs up to 5 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2rzHwgb) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.