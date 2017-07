July 21 (Reuters) - Quess Corp Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 331.3 million rupees versus 246.9 million rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 11.92 billion rupees versus 9.92 billion rupees last year

* Says approved fund raise by divesting up to 10 percent shareholding through IPP Source text - bit.ly/2tm7Kjz Further company coverage: