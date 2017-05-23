BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Radico Khaitan Ltd
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 12.10 billion rupees
* Net profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 140.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016