European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
May 30 Rainbow Foundations Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 4.2 million rupees versus 4.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 107.5 million rupees versus 147.3 million rupees year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
* Accepted binding offer of Weg SA for acquisition of co's power business in the U.S. at enterprise value of $37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: