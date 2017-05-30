May 30 Ramco Cements Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.34 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 11.96 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share