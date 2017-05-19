May 19 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

* March quarter pat 140.9 million rupees versus 111.1 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total revenue 2.89 billion rupees versus 2.27 billion rupees year ago

* Says appointed Sikander Yadav as CFO

* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share

* Says approved raising funds through issuance of shares worth 2 billion rupees

* Says approved increase in foreign investment limits to not exceed 49 percent