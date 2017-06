June 2 India's Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg says

* To call merged wireless co with Aircel as Aircom

* Can monetize 49 percent tower co stake in future though sale or a listing process

* Further debt reduction options include sale of direct-to-home business

* Can also look at strategic transaction in global or Indian enterprise business