BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 India's Reliance Communications
* March quarter earnings conference call begins
* Exec says free offers and disruptive pricing from Reliance Jio have hurt all Indian telecom sector players including Rcom
* Exec says sector urgently needs intervention from regulators to address situation
* Exec says sector liability of 7.5 trln rupees will be unsustainable
* Exec says remedial policy action and a financing package are critically needed by the sector
* Exec says to launch volte offering in next few quarters
* Exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end Sept
* Exec says in talks with lenders to refinance loan installments
* Exec says expects to meet all debt repayment obligations
* Exec says looking to refinance 280 billion rupees of Rcom and Aircel debt
* Exec says all lenders on a prorata basis will be repaid
* Exec says sees property sales happening during 2 years from now
* Exec says will seek bond holders approval for deals Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy, Euan Rocha and Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)
