BRIEF-India's Reliance Infrastructure June-qtr consol profit falls about 24 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 3.34 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol total operating income 75.59 billion rupees versus 70.02 billion rupees last year

* Says Delhi Agra and Pune Satara toll road expected to be completed by Q3 FY18

* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - divestment of Western Region System Strengthening Scheme transmission projects in advanced stage of completion

* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - discussion in advanced stage to monetise stake in Mumbai power business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: