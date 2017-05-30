BRIEF-Essel Propack seeks members' nod to re-designate Ashok Goel as chairman, MD
* Seeks members' nod to declare dividend of INR 2.40 per share for the financial year 2016-17
May 30 Rexnord Electronics And Controls Ltd
* March quarter profit 8.4 million rupees versus 5.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 144.7 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter profit 200.4 million rupees versus profit 59.5 million rupees year ago