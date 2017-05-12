BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 RSWM Ltd
* March quarter net profit 289.1 million rupees versus profit 321 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 8.37 billion rupees versus 7.77 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 12.50 rupees per share Source text for - (bit.ly/2qzMrgs) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body