BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Rupa & Company Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus 196.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 3.83 billion rupees versus 3.11 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 2.75 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2s2SkQ5) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016