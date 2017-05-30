US STOCKS-Gains in healthcare stocks lift Wall Street
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 30 Rural Electrification Corp
* Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18
* Chairman P.V. Ramesh says looking very keenly at USD denominated green bond market
* Exec Agarwal says looking at raising $1 billion foreign currency debt in 2017/18 Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.6275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake