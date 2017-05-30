May 30 Rural Electrification Corp

* Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18

* Chairman P.V. Ramesh says looking very keenly at USD denominated green bond market

* Exec Agarwal says looking at raising $1 billion foreign currency debt in 2017/18 Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.6275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)