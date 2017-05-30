BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
* March quarter profit 13.19 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 15.92 billion rupees
* March quarter total revenue 59.78 billion rupees
* Profit in March quarter last year was 11.60 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 60.84 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rQ0QoZ) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.