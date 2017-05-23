BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Sequent Scientific Ltd:
* March quarter profit 32.3 million rupees versus loss 3.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 1.10 billion rupees versus 1 billion rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2q6thiq) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016