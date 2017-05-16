May 16 Shree Cement Ltd

* March quarter net profit 3.05 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.81 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 28.34 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 6.63 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 27.24 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 24 rupees per share