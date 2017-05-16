BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 Shree Cement Ltd
* March quarter net profit 3.05 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.81 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 28.34 billion rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 6.63 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 27.24 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 24 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body