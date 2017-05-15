BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 15 Shreyans Industries Ltd
* March quarter profit 45.5 million rupees versus profit 64.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 1.15 billion rupees versus 1.17 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body