BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 10 Siemens Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.86 billion rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 30.51 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.88 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 29 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2qqvmWo Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body