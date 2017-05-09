BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 627.1 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 205.4 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 8.05 billion rupees
* Says consol AUM at INR 376.83 billion at end mar 2017 versus INR 367.35 billion as on mar 31, 2016
* Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body