May 9 SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 627.1 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 205.4 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 8.05 billion rupees

* Says consol AUM at INR 376.83 billion at end mar 2017 versus INR 367.35 billion as on mar 31, 2016

* Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share