BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 22 India's Srf Ltd
* Consol March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees
* SRF Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.11 billion rupees
* Consol march quarter total revenue from operations 14.16 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 11.83 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.