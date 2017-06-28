US STOCKS-Wall St lower as tech selloff outweighs bank gains
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 28 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:
* Says bagging of exports order for supply of steel wheels for Eu Caravan & Canadian Winter Market
* Says order would be dispatched by end of July 2017 from SSWL's Chennai plant
* Says order covers supplies of about 15,500 nos of wheels with total order value above USD 150,000
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds comment from IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation)